"I meant it! f**k that!" - Nate Diaz recalls being fined by the UFC for homophobic slur against Bryan Caraway

Nate Diaz has banked nearly a million dollars from his UFC Fight Night bonuses. The Stockton native is amongst the top three in Fight Night bonuses in UFC history. However, he has given a big chunk of this money back to the UFC for his antics outside the Octagon.

Speaking to Nelk Boys on the latest episode of the Full Send podcast, Diaz talked about his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, his interest in returning to the MMA cage, and a dark moment he was not proud of.

Diaz stated he 'got the most fines' in the UFC. The Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu fighter then talked about his 10-year-old tweet directed at bantamweight fighter Bryan Caraway.

"One time I got fined for calling Bryan Caraway... [Diaz hesitates], a word that I'm not supposed to use... I didn't mean it like that."

At the time (May 2013), Diaz had refused to make a public apology despite the UFC & Dana White requesting one.

Describing why he did not apologize, Diaz said:

"I was like, 'No, I meant it! F**k that! I'm gonna apologize to nobody'. And they were like, 'alright then, it's a twenty thousand dollar fine'. And I was like, 'damn, that sucks'."

Diaz was not happy with Caraway saying he had "zero remorse" for Pat Haley after the latter tested positive for marijuana and had to give up both his Fight of the Night and Submission of the Night bonuses.

At UFC 159, Jones vs. Sonnen, after Haley's submission effort against Jim Miller he was rewarded with two $65,000 bonuses. Caraway got a guillotine choke against Johnny Bedford and was given one-half of Haley's bonus.

Nate Diaz revealed he received his $20,000 from Dana White

Adding to the story, Diaz mentioned that he refused to shoot for a UFC Countdown show a few months later. The California-born fighter revealed that Dana White called him and assured him of $20,000 if he completed the filming.

UFC on FOX Press Conference

Diaz going against the system and marching to the beat of his own drum is nothing new for MMA fans. Now, that he is stepping inside the boxing ring, even fans of the 'Sweet Science' are receiving a dose of Diaz with how he treated the promotions and press conferences with Jake Paul.

Diaz and Paul will fight this Saturday and it's still not clear whether boxing fans will have more of Diaz or if the Stockton star returns back to the octagon.