"I wouldn't mind choking him" - Sean O'Malley more than ready to finish Petr Yan on the ground but feels that the Russian will not risk that

Sean O'Malley recently stated that he doesn't believe Petr Yan will try to use his wrestling when the two square off at UFC 280.

Yan vs. O'Malley is set to take place at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi later this month. 'Sugar' doesn't believe 'No Mercy' will test his takedown defense during the course of the contest. In fact, the No.13 ranked bantamweight contender stated that he had expected Pedro Munhoz to rely more on wrestling during UFC 276.

While speaking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, here's what O'Malley said:

"I really don't think it's going to be that much wrestling defense. I thought maybe in the Pedro fight, he would try to wrestle a little bit more."

O'Malley went on to say that Yan is good at using clinches. He further added that the Russian has good trips that he uses during fights. However, he expects their fight to be a striking battle.

Yan takes pride in his boxing skills and O'Malley is a confident striker in his own merit. However, 'Sugar' is assertive in his jiu-jitsu game as well and believes he will 'Choke' Yan if the fight hits the floor.

"Petr's good in the clinch. He got some good little trips and stuff. I don't think he is coming to wrestle and if he does, I wouldn't mind choking him. I am very very cocnfident in my jiu-jitsu. I really haven't got to show it at all. Which has been nice because I prefer not to go to the ground. I prefer not to be on my back."

The winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan might fight for the bantamweight title next

Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley might be a clash for the No.1 contender's spot in the 135lbs division of the UFC.

There is another massive bantamweight clash will go down at the same pay-per-view. Champion Aljamain Sterling will take on TJ Dillashaw in his second title defense.

With the championship on the line, the other clash at the division could very well decide the next contender for the title. Fans can expect a barn-burner when Yan and O'Malley fight at UFC 280. Given the importance of the contest, both men will be determined to be at the top of their game in Abu Dhabi.

