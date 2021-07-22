"I need to fight him right now" - KSI reveals how he can strike fear into Jake Paul before fighting him

British YouTuber KSI has stated that he needs to fight fellow influencer Austin McBroom to strike fear into Jake Paul.

KSI believes a fight against McBroom will show Jake how much the British sensation has improved as a boxer.

During a recent episode of Impaulsive, KSI was a guest on Logan Paul's podcast and discussed why he needs a fight under his belt before fighting the younger Paul brother.

"For me to fight Austin, I need to fight him right now to show Jake how much I've improved and to strike fear into him. Because if I go and fight Jake right now, he has all the leverage. He can be like, 'I'm the A side, this this, that that.' And I don't like that."

KSI and Logan both agreed that the British YouTuber needs to destroy McBroom if they ever cross paths inside the boxing ring. KSI claimed that he needs to beat up McBroom to scare Jake and not allow him to have all the leverage heading into a bout between the two stars.

"Bro, I need to f**k Austin up and scare the living sh*t out of Jake and then it's like, cool, now we can talk. Now we can have a bit of leverage and it's not like, 'Oh you're the A side, I want 70% or blah blah blah.' Now it's 50-50, you can't chat sh*t but right now, he's just been more active."

KSI hasn't competed in a boxing match since his win over Logan Paul

KSI and Logan Paul have fought each other twice. The first fight between the pair ended in a draw and the rematch went in favor of KSI. Since his rematch against 'The Maverick', KSI has been focusing on his career outside the boxing ring.

The British YouTuber recently released his second studio album 'All Over The Place' and has also been focusing on his personal YouTube channels, as well as the Sidemen YouTube channels.

However, KSI has made it known that he will return to action soon and a fight against Jake Paul should be in the making if everything falls according to plan.

