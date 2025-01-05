“I need to mix it up altogether” - Johan Ghazali says he can’t afford to be predictable against tricky Johan Estupinan

Johan Ghazali knows that if he hopes to get his hand raised against Johan Estupinan, he'll need to mix things up.

After climbing back into the win column with a sensational first-round knockout against Josue Cruz at ONE 168: Denver, 'Jojo' will look to make it two in a row when he meets undefeated phenom Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 on Friday, Jan. 24.

To bag his 26th career win and seventh under the ONE Championship banner, Ghazali knows that he'll have to shake things up inside the Circle — especially against an opponent as unorthodox as his Colombian opposition:

"In this fight against Estupinan, I'd have to mix things up a bit because he's a bit hard to read," Ghazali said during the ONE 170 virtual media day. "I can't just step forward or solely rely on being defensive. I need to mix it up altogether."

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Ghazali made his eighth walk to the Circle having scored five highlight-reel knockouts on martial arts' biggest global stage, including a vicious 36-second KO against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17.

Johan Ghazali motivated to take Estupinan's 'O' at ONE 170

Johan Estupinan made his promotional debut in May 2024 and has already established himself as a legitimate threat in the loaded flyweight Muay Thai division with finishes against Kouta Omori, Sean Climaco, and Zakaria El Jamari.

With a unanimous decision win over Zafer Sayik, 'Panda Kick' is 4-0 in ONE and brings with him an overall record of 26-0.

Instead of being intimidated by Estupinan's unbeaten record, Johan Ghazali sees it as nothing more than a source of motivation.

"Of course, it gives me extra motivation. When I win, I would be the only person to beat him. So that's good for my reputation, that's good for my name."

Who comes out on top when two of ONE's most exciting prospects square off in The Land of Smiles?

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

