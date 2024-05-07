"I don't need him for nothing" - Tommy Fury snaps back at Jake Paul for threatening sharp reduction in pay-check for potential rematch

Tommy Fury recently snapped back at Jake Paul after his former foe threatened a significant reduction in his fighter purse for a potential rematch. The Englishman noted that their bout wasn't a true reflection of his skills and expressed interest in proving that in a rematch.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' fought last in Saudi Arabia, which saw the Englishman earn a split decision win to remain unbeaten in his boxing career. In doing so, he also became the first fighter to hand the 27-year-old his first career loss.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions recently tweeted a video clip from an interview Fury had done with The Stomping Ground. During the conversation, 'TNT' mentioned that he doesn't need to rely on 'The Problem Child' to earn a big payday, but would like to defeat him more decisively. He said:

"Listen, man, I don't need him [Paul] for nothing. At the end of the day, he's the one who lost. He's got the big fat L on the record and I'm undefeated still...All that was - that video posted the other day - was I just wanted to knock him out this time cause I'm really not happy with the first performance I did. So, I just wanna get back in there and knock him out good and proper this time...It's on my terms, I won."

Check out the tweet featuring Tommy Fury's response to Jake Paul below:

When did Tommy Fury last compete?

Tommy Fury last competed in a boxing bout this past October, when he fought KSI in the main event of MF & DAZN: X Series 10 - The Prime Card.

The bout generated plenty of attention as KSI attempted to do what fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul couldn't and defeat 'TNT'. There has been an ongoing beef between the influencers, which Fury ended up getting caught in the middle of as they attempted to prove a point at his expense.

Just like he did against Paul, 'TNT' earned a decision win over KSI and handed him his first career loss.

Check out DAZN Boxing's tweet featuring a clip of Tommy Fury being awarded the win over KSI below:

