“I never did that before” - Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon admits modeling still feels unnatural to him

Apparently, standing under the bright lights of a stage isn’t quite the same as posing in front of flashing cameras.

Superbon might be a natural when it comes to fighting, but modeling? Not so much. The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champ recently posted a photo from a G-Shock shoot, looking dapper in front of the lens - but if you ask him, that kind of spotlight still feels strange.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, he was honest about how that particular experience felt:

"Model, yeah, I don't like that. Modelling is hard for me, sometimes, because I did not do that when I was a kid, and I did not do that before."

It’s not just the posing or the clothes. It’s the whole thing: moving, presenting, looking a certain way on cue. It’s a different kind of discipline, and for someone who’s spent most of his life training to fight, it doesn’t come easily.

"But modeling or like presenting something is very hard for me. Like I never did that before, and sometimes, like when they tell me to do something, I cannot do it because I never trained. I have not been doing that for a long time. So being a model is difficult for me."

“Really makes me happy” - Superbon says it’s been a rewarding experience guiding his fighter reach ONE Championship success

If you ask him what he really likes, Superbon says coaching brings a different sense of accomplishment:

"For me, like with them, when I help the fighter, it's not about the money, it's about that happiness. Sometimes we don't need a lot of money, but we just need happiness. When we can help people, that really, really makes me happy."

