"I could never do what they do" - Sacramento Kings' coach Mike Brown gives huge props to Nate Diaz after spotting him in crowd 

UFC icon Nate Diaz recently attended the Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at the Golden 1 Center earlier this week. After the Kings beat the Clippers 109-95, their head coach Mike Brown gushed over the Stockton slugger being there and lauded the former UFC star for his achievements.

Diaz is among the most well-known personalities in mixed martial arts and is widely considered one of the biggest stars in the sport. He spent over 15 years in the UFC and has had several high-profile wins over fighters like Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone.

After Diaz was spotted at the Sacramento Kings game, the NBA team's head coach heaped praise on the combat sports superstar and revealed his love for the UFC. He said:

"I’m a big UFC guy. Man, I heard Nate Diaz is in the house. Respect, Nate. You, your brother, what you guys done, I get excited when I watch UFC. I have me a few drinks, and I get into it and think I’m out there."

He continued:

"I could never do what they do... [I’m] a huge, huge fan of the Diaz brothers, especially knowing Nate is in the house, so if you guys see him out there, obviously I know you guys do anyway, but show him love because he’s one of the all-time greatest."

Who is Nate Diaz fighting next? All about the Stockton slugger's next combat sports outing

Nate Diaz recently sent fans into a frenzy after announcing that he'll face old UFC rival Jorge Masvidal for the second time. However, their rematch will take place in the squared circle under boxing rules.

The two UFC icons are set to fight in a 10-round pay-per-view boxing match on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The bout will be contested at 175 pounds under standard boxing rules. Masvidal first defeated Joseph Benjamin in his boxing debut in 2005, while Diaz is coming off a decision loss to Jake Paul.

Diaz and Masvidal previously fought at UFC 244 in November 2019 for the symbolic BMF title. 'Gamebred' beat Diaz via third-round TKO after a cage-side doctor stopped the fight due to cuts on the Stockton native's face.

In a statement to MMA Fighting, Masvidal expressed his confidence about beating Diaz again and said:

Nate’s a dead man walking. I can’t wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me."

