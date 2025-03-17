Rodtang Jitmuangnon has seen his popularity soar across global borders over the years - something he never envisioned to be when he first started his career. On Sunday, March 23, 'The Iron Man' is looking to add to his storied legacy when he takes Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Their match headlines the monumental event happening inside the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Like many young Thai kids, Rodtang started his Muay Thai career as early as seven years of age. Over the years, he has amassed well over 250 wins in just over 300 fights.

Such an insane number is not new to Muay Thai veterans, as they typically fight as often as possible in local stadiums to earn money. However, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative stands as one of the most recognizable fighters of the sport today because of his penchant for absorbing strikes and giving them back tenfold to his opponents.

It also helped that he competes in the largest martial arts organization on the planet that reaches over 190 countries around the world.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Rodtang bared his simple reason for starting this career. He said:

"I didn’t expect myself to become a champion at all. I just dreamed about making money from boxing, that’s all. Since I started, I have never expected to go this far."

Rodtang looking to inflict pain on Takeru at ONE 172

The world has been waiting for Rodtang and Takeru to finally lock horns and in just over a week, we will all get our wish. After a stellar career in K-1 and building his career in Japan, 'The Natural Born Crusher' brought his talents to the grand stage of ONE Championship to make this dream fight happen.

With not much to prove in the sport, it wouldn't be a surprise for Takeru to call it a career once he has tested himself against Rodtang. While there is mutual respect between the two superstars, the Thai star told ONE Championship that he will not be apologetic if he will ultimately be Takeru's final opponent.

'If Takeru does retire, I would feel very guilty because I'm going to hurt him badly in his final fight."

