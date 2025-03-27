  • home icon
  "I never give up and keep going" - Kana says world title loss to Phetjeeja won't dim her samurai spirit 

“I never give up and keep going” - Kana says world title loss to Phetjeeja won’t dim her samurai spirit 

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 27, 2025 09:59 GMT
Phetjeeja (R) and Kana | Image credit: ONE Championship
Phetjeeja (R) and Kana | Image credit: ONE Championship

Kana Morimoto was rightfully emotional after coming up short in the biggest fight of her career.

The Japanese striker gave everything she got in her five-round atomweight kickboxing world title match against the mighty champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang last March 23.

'Krusher Queen' had brief moments of success against the Thai star. However, the judges deemed Phetjeeja the victor via a unanimous decision once the full 15 minutes of non-stop action had elapsed.

While initially devastated that she couldn't get the W in front of her compatriots at Japan's Saitama Super Arena, Kana picked up the pieces and held her head up high like a true warrior.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Team Aftermath standout bared her soul and vowed to use the pain as a tool to continue reaching for the stars.

"I'm not young anymore, but that doesn't matter. I'll live as a fighter and do my best. I never give up and keep going. The words engraved on the left side of my chest will last forever."
Kana certainly has nothing to be ashamed of after a valiant stand against arguably one of the best female strikers in the world today.

Kana has no regrets after giving it her all against Phetjeeja

Kana is the type to leave everything on the line each time she competes.

This feverish mindset has allowed the 32-year-old veteran to have no regrets, regardless of the results of her matches. 'Krusher Queen' shared in the same Instagram post:

"A world where results are everything. There are no strange losses. Just the result. Even if I was told I couldn't win, I gave it my all to win, and I wanted to win, get the belt, and express my gratitude."

The full replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available via watch.onefc.com

Edited by C. Naik
