"I would never kill myself" - Andrew Tate shares cryptic response when asked about foreign embassy involvement in his Romanian case

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate face a lengthy legal trial in Romania following their release from detention to house arrest.

The two are being tried on various charges including rape and human trafficking. On a recent trip to the judicial court in Romania, the two brothers were thronged by media persons and reporters and bombarded with questions.

Tate issued a standard statement that expressed his disappointment in the country but alleviated any concerns regarding the 'truth' and stated his trust in God. He said:

“It’s a shame that Romania, the country I love, decided to take a serial liar so seriously. But they decided to and justice will prevail in the end. Justice takes a little bit of time and I trust in God. I know the truth. And I’m very relaxed about everything. All we can do.”

However, a subsequent question from a journalist about the involvement of foreign embassies brought out an extreme response from Andrew Tate. He referenced his fear of being silenced or compromised by governments of world superpowers.

'Top G' declared that he would never commit suicide. Tate's statement is in line with his long-standing conspiracy of many major superpowers, who are out to get him and will make attempts on his life disguised as a suicide.

“[Do you have any foreign embassies involved in your case?] Well, you heard your question. [Do you have an answer?] I would never kill myself.”

Footage of Tate's walking into court today.



Listen CAREFULLY at Tate's final comment when asked about foreign embassies being involved…

Fans react to Andrew Tate's cryptic message regarding foreign embassy involvement in his case

Fans reacted with support for Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate after their latest court visit.

One fan speculated about the court's working:

"Good luck. Hopefully, it goes in your favor today, lads, but I still think they'll drag this out for longer to save face until the case goes to a higher court."

"I am praying for you. [folded hands emoji]"

Another fan wondered whether Tate's prediction of being targeted will come true and discussed the details.

"I wonder if they will take him out, Its going to be tough since he is always around Tristan they have to take out 2 people and there security."

"The easiest way to get him would be on his way to court. he is ready in his fortress of a home be safe tate."

Some fans also called Andrew Tate out on his reasons for being in Romania while others disputed his conspiracy theory.

"Let's be serious he is in Romania for what exactly? Eastern European women obviously."

"Can we not conspiracies everything, why would embassy's kill him. He isn't fu*king Osama bin laden."