"I never say anything, but I never forget" - Canelo Alvarez reveals why grudge match with Jermell Charlo has been brewing for years

Canelo Alvarez will defend his status as undisputed super middleweight champion when he faces undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, who will move up two weight classes for the bout. The four-division champion recently revealed that the highly-anticipated bout has been brewing for years.

Speaking to PBC, Alvarez said:

"I think it’s the perfect fight right now. He’s undisputed in his weight class, I’m undisputed [in mine.] He’s calling me out for a long time. And I hear he’s talking a lot of things [for a long time] and I never forget. Canelo’s going down, Canelo can’t do this, Canelo can’t do that. He never believed in my skills. But guess what? He’s gonna find out soon."

He added that chatter from Charlo and his twin brother, Jermall Charlo, have motivated him for the upcoming bout:

"I’m very excited for this fight because he and his brother never believe in my skills, and that’s one of the things that motivates me … It’s almost here. I never say anything, but I never forget. I always see everything. I know they always talk about me." [h/t Boxing Social]

Many fans have not given Charlo much of a chance, as he will move up two weight classes for the bout. Despite this, he will look to shock the world and simultaneously make history by joining Terence Crawford as the only male fighters to hold all four belts in two weight classes.

Demetrius Andrade accuses Canelo Alvarez of avoiding him

Demetrius Andrade has called for the opportunity to face Canelo Alvarez since 2021, when he famously confronted the latter following his title bout with Billy Joe Saunders. On Fight Hub TV, the former WBO light middleweight and middleweight champion was asked about the undisputed super middleweight's champions comments that a bout between him and David Benavidez would be a toss-up. He responded:

"Canelo knows I can fight, man, Canelo knows what's up. He's been doing everything to stay away from me, from the 154 pounds [division] to the 160 pounds and now we are here at the 168 pound.

"At the end of the day, I am going to fight the biggest challenge. [Caleb] Plant took the challenge, Canelo didn't want to take it, so I'm here. This is my obstacle, this is the way that it is supposed to be so cool."

Check out Demetrius Andrade's comments on Canelo Alvarez below (starting at the 4:24 mark):

Demetrius Andrade is in talks to face David Benavidez later this year. Both fighters have previously accused Canelo Alvarez of avoiding them. The pair will clash for the WBC interim super middleweight title, which Benavidez currently holds. It is unclear, however, if Canelo will face the winner of the bout, provided that he defeats Jermell Charlo.