With all the success he's currently enjoying, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 still can't believe how he accomplished all his achievements. Superlek revealed this during his most recent appearance on Nickynachat's YouTube channel for an interview, where he explained:

"I never thought that I'd make it this far. I was a country kid who never held a million baht before. Then one day, they announced it...I couldn't say anything. It felt like a dream. It's life everything flipped., from night to day."

Watch Superlek's full interview here:

'The Kicking Machine' has conquered almost every organization that he signed with and won several Muay Thai and boxing titles before eventually joining ONE Championship.

In his six-year tenure with the world's largest martial arts organization, Superlek accumulated an incredible record of 15 wins and one loss. Several of his most notable wins under the promotion were against Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa and Jonathan Haggerty, among others.

Furthermore, the Thai superstar has also become a two-sport king by securing two 26-pound golden belts.

Superlek will face Nabil Anane in a unification title match on March 23 at ONE 172

The Kiatmoo9-affiliated athlete is now preparing for his gigantic championship rematch against Nabil Anane on March 23 as part of the stacked ONE 172 card, which goes down in front of the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Anane punched his ticket for this rematch by finishing Scottish contender Nico Carrillo in their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash at ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, this will be Superlek's first defense of his Muay Thai crown after dethroning Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024 with a 49-second knockout.

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172 via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

