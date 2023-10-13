“I have nothing but fond memories” – Angela Lee admits she’s going to miss competing in MMA

Though her heart may no longer be in it, former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee will always have fond memories of her time in mixed martial arts.

ONE Fight Night 14 saw Lee’s eight-year run with ONE Championship come to an end after the inaugural atomweight MMA world champion laid down her gold and announced her official retirement from the sport. The news comes nine months after the tragic passing of her sister and budding MMA prospect, Victoria Lee.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Angela Lee acknowledged that things will understandably never be the same again, but she has no regrets and only fond memories of her being at the top of the sport.

“Things are just very different now and it will never be the same,” Lee said. “With that being said, I know this is the right decision in my heart and I'm gonna miss it. It's great, I have nothing but fond memories.”

With her chapter in mixed martial arts now completed, Angela Lee will focus on FightStory, a non-profit mental health organization started as a way to pay tribute to her late sister. According to the official Instagram, FightStory is to:

“Empower fighters of all walks of life; To share their stories, inspire hope and build a community for everyone to thrive in their mental and physical wellness journey. Everyone you know is fighting a battle that you know nothing about, so be kind always.

“Fightstory exists to let people know that it's ok to talk about your mental health. Its ok to talk about your emotions. It's ok to share what you're going through. Speak your truth. Share your story. We are a community that cares. We are here to listen, support and encourage you in this journey of life.”

To learn more and get involved, visit FightStory.org.