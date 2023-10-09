"I owe him a fight" - Conor McGregor feels obligated about Nate Diaz trilogy after latter's loss to Jake Paul

Conor McGregor feels obligated to fight Nate Diaz in a trilogy fight after the latter lost his pro-boxing debut to Jake Paul back in August.

McGregor and Diaz have fought each other twice in the past. While the American won their first fight at UFC 196, the Irishman avenged his loss when they met again at UFC 202. Since then, there has been constant speculation surrounding a trilogy matchup.

However, the possibility of a third meeting looked increasingly unlikely after Nate Diaz completed his contract with the UFC and entered free agency. Despite the fact that Diaz is no longer with the UFC, Conor McGregor recently expressed his desire of wanting to fight him again.

During an interview with Mirror Fighting, 'The Notorious' reacted to Nate Diaz's loss to Jake Paul and urged him to come back to MMA. He said (H/T: Mirror):

“It was not great. I’d like to see him back in MMA. I owe him a fight. I owe Nate a fight. So I've got to obligate that you know? In [our] rematch I got the better of him and I owe him the trilogy for sure.”

Michael Chandler reveals his deadline for Conor McGregor fight

A potential fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has been talked about since the start of the year. While it was supposed to happen by the end of the year, it has been pushed to the next year following McGregor's failure to enter the USADA testing pool on time to fight this year.

However, the Irishman has entered the USADA testing pool again, and it looks like Michael Chandler is still optimistic about his fight against McGregor. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Chandler spoke about how long he would wait to fight 'The Notorious' and said:

"Obviously with the six-month USADA deadline, you start looking at different dates, you start looking at different events, you can do the math. At what point in time would he need to be in the USADA testing pool, which you'll know, I'll know, everybody will know because that's basically a public announcement... Best I can say is UFC 300, could possibly be what everyone is looking at... But I haven't set a date, like I said, I'm just a foot soldier waiting for that phone call."

Watch the video below from 16:07: