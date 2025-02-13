“I plan to outplay him tactically” - Shamil Gasanov unfazed by Martin Nguyen’s crisp striking and concussive power

Shamil Gasanov is the least bit worried about Martin Nguyen's terrifying ability to separate foes from their consciousness.

As far as 'The Cobra' is concerned, all that power will come to waste if the former two-division ONE world champion wouldn't be able to hit his target.

Ranked fourth and fifth in the stacked featherweight MMA division, respectively, Gasanov and Nguyen will look to assert their place as the next contender for 26 pounds of gold at ONE 171: Qatar this coming Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Having won his last three contests in dominant fashion, Shamil Gasanov remains confident that his superior grappling will stifle 'The Situ-Asian's explosive striking abilities.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

According to the Dagestani mauler, he already crafted a methodical game plan to avoid Nguyen's best weapons.

"I’ll just go in and fight. My coach will create the game plan, and I’ll execute it. Martin loves striking battles, but I plan to outplay him tactically. He has very dangerous hands and knees, but we’re ready," Gasanov told ONE Championship.

Gasanov likes to drown his opponents in deep waters, something that he'll once again look to accomplish against the promotion's first-ever two-weight world champion.

Shamil Gasanov wants to prove he's the rightful no.1 contender of the 155-pound division

All signs point to a rematch between featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai and uncrowned king Akbar Abdullaev. Once these two run it back, Shamil Gasanov believes he deserves to be the next man up.

The 29-year-old destroyer has gone 4-1 in the home of martial arts and has looked like a man on a mission since the only loss of his career against Garry Tonon.

Indeed, there's no better way to prove his worthiness than beating arguably one of the greatest champions in the promotion's history, Martin Nguyen.

Head over to watch.onefc.com for more details on how to watch ONE 171: Qatar in your country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.