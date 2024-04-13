"I planned to be very careful" - Nong-O admits taking a cautious approach against Kulabdam's 'Left Meteorite'

Muay Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama was in for the fight of his life against young adversary 'Left Meteorite' Kulamdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai last weekend.

The two Thai strikers met in the ONE Championship ring at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, which took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, April 5th.

The event was broadcast via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Kulabdam is known for his left attacks, which earned him the nickname 'Left Meteorite'. Nong-O knew of his opponent's strong points before stepping in the ring with him, which is why the veteran prepared a more strategic approach to the fight as opposed to coming out guns blazing.

He told ONE Championship in a post-fight interview:

"For this fight, I planned the fight to be very careful with my punches. Be very careful with my weapons. At the same time, I was trying to take advantage of any situation."

Nong-O knew that one mistake could spell defeat, so using that veteran experience really helped out against the younger foe.

In the end, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Nong-O Hama to win by unanimous decision, proving that age is nothing but a number in the fight game.

Nong-O Hama declares 'the king has returned' after latest victory: "I have one goal"

It's amazing how much one big victory can do for a man's confidence. After Nong-O Hama took care of business against young firecracker 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58 last weekend, the 37-year-old icon put the rest of ONE Championship's bantamweight Muay Thai division on notice.

He told the promotion:

"Right now, I have one goal, it's to return to take back my throne. No matter who is champion, I can fight them all. The king has returned."

