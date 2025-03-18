"I pray they get their homeland back" - Fans react as Elon Musk shares Conor McGregor's scathing speech criticizing Irish govt. on immigration issues

Netizens took notice when Elon Musk shared Conor McGregor's remarks about blasting the Irish government for the increase of immigration in their country. While some mocked McGregor, asking him to stop playing politics, others supported the MMA superstar's viewpoint.

McGregor recently met Donald Trump at The White House as a special guest for St.Patrick's Day and discussed a variety of issues such as illegal immigration and many more. 'The Notorious' also spoke to the media at the president's residence, going on a rant against the Irish government for failing to take measures to control the increasing rate of immigration.

Musk took to X and posted McGregor's thoughts, who stated:

''What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop. That (the Irish) have become a minority. So issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish-Americans as I said, need to hear this because if not then there will be no place to come home and visit.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan writing:

''God bless the Irish people, I pray they get their homeland back''

Another one stated:

''If an Actor can run the USA… A dancer can run Ukraine… A fighter is exactly who should run Ireland….''

Other fans wrote:

''Colin McGregor is doing Ireland proud!''

''Conor's word means very little anymore. I speak with people in Ireland. I have relatives in Ireland. Conor is not very popular in Ireland do to his behavior and actions. He should go out and do charity work and ask for nothing in return.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @elonmusk on X]

Irish PM hits back at Conor McGregor's criticism

Conor McGregor's angry comments at The White House, targeting the Irish government didn't sit well with the Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin, who responded by stating that McGregor's remarks were wrong.

Martin claimed on X that McGregor does not share the values of Irish people, writing:

''St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship. Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.''

Expand Tweet

