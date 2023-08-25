"I pray to God he stops" - Fans get emotional after former opponent tears up pondering over Tony Ferguson's future

UFC lightweight star Tony Ferguson was once on an impressive 12-fight win streak, during which he secured an interim title in 2016 and received nine post-fight bonuses. 'El Cucuy' has encountered a downturn, experiencing six consecutive losses, including his first instances of knockout and submission defeats in his UFC career.

Ferguson's career slump persisted at UFC 291 last month, where he faced a third-round technical submission defeat against Bobby Green.

Tony Ferguson's decline has been difficult to witness. In a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, featuring Josh Thomson and John McCarthy, the former became visibly emotional and shed tears while talking about Ferguson's prospects moving forward.

Check out Thomson getting emotional (from 5:07):

Fans became emotional when Thomson got teary-eyed while contemplating Ferguson's outlook on the sport.

One fan wrote:

"Josh man it’s okay to feel for someone especially when you been there in a similar spot you feel it hit home like no one else."

Another wrote:

"It is so dangerous because he's such an absolute shell of his former self as a fighter."

Check out some more reactions below:

"This whole video was extremely emotional as a Tony fan. I pray to God he stops"

"As much as I love Tony, no lies were spoken on here and it hurts."

"Josh saying some real sh*t here."

"So true. Tony Ferguson got the screws. God we love him so much."

Credits: WEIGHING IN XTRA on YouTube

Tony Ferguson accuses Bobby Green of foul play in his UFC 291 loss

Tony Ferguson's MMA career has been difficult since his decisive defeat against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. While he has displayed moments of excellence in his recent matches, they haven't translated into victories on his record.

In his recent bout against Bobby Green, 'El Cucuy' began on a positive note. However, an unfortunate eye poke during the first round led to his downfall, resulting in his loss. The former UFC interim lightweight champion voiced his belief that 'King' intentionally aimed for the eye poke to alter the fight's trajectory.

Ferguson wrote on Instagram:

"Bobby knew the direction of the fight & I believe he knew what he was doing when he🫵poked my👁️eye. He has a big History of moves like this 🎓 It significantly impaired my vision, making it difficult to see clearly out of my eye. Despite this eye poke I never considered stopping the fight 👎 Although the👨‍⚕️doc wanted too…"

Check out Ferguson's post below: