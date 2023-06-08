'I pray that Ric Flair lives forever' - 'Heartbroken' Tristan Tate mourns the passing of WWE legend The Iron Sheik

Tristan Tate, much like many members of the WWE universe, has been in mourning this week after the news that wrestling legend The Iron Sheik has unfortunately passed away.

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known as The Iron Sheik, was an Iranian-American wrestler whose prominence in the WWE scene came in the 1980s. Vaziri is remembered for his epic matches alongside greats such as Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter, as well as becoming the first and only Iranian champion in WWE history, winning the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983.

The Iron Sheik also etched his name in the history of wrestling when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

WWE @WWE



WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans.



WWE is saddened to learn that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known the world over as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at age 81.

Tributes have since poured in for the 81-year-old, with figures such as Triple H and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson offering their condolences to The Iron Sheik's family.

Triple H @TripleH The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business. My condolences to The Iron Sheik's family, friends and fans.



Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Thank you for paving the way 🏾

Fans have also expressed their emotions about the passing of the WWE star, including controversial figure Tristan Tate. According to the influencer, Sheik's passing has broken his heart and he hopes that Ric Flair remains in good health. He wrote:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Tristan Tate worried about Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx's health

Hollywood A-lister Jamie Foxx has been in the thoughts of fans in recent months after he was taken to a medical facility and has remained hospitalized since April 11.

Foxx allegedly suffered an accident whilst filming with Cameron Diaz. The 55-year-old was then taken to a medical centre in Chicago which specializes in strokes and recovery.

The ambiguity surrounding Foxx's health has meant there has been much speculation from the media about the severity of his hospital stay. Some reports have gone as far as to say he has suffered from a blood clot as a result of his COVID-19 vaccine.

Brandon Taylor Moore @LetsGoBrando45



"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it."

Despite the details remaining unclear and Jamie Foxx's family assuring fans that he is resting and recovering, fans of the 55-year-old have expressed their sympathy towards him.

One such fan was Tristan Tate, who opted to share on Twitter that his thoughts and prayers are with Foxx and his immediate family. He tweeted:

"I'll be praying for @iamjamiefoxx and his family tonight."

