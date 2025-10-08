"I have a problem with that" - Ariel Helwani reacts to Conor McGregor's 18-month suspension for UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation

Ariel Helwani recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor getting suspended for 18 months after violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. Per the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) agency, the Irishman missed three attempted biological sample collections within a 24-month period in 2024.While the policy dictates that fighters must provide accurate information on their whereabouts at all times to facilitate contact and sample collections without warnings, the former two-division UFC star missed three tests last year on June 13, Sept. 19, and Sept. 20. As a result, he was handed a reduced suspension of 18 months, which began on Sept.20 last year and will end in March 2026.In an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, the veteran journalist questioned the need for the promotion to know their fighters' exact whereabouts at all times and said:&quot;I always feel weird about the mistesting thing. The UFC fighters have to update their whereabouts on an app, they need to know where they are every single day... I just think that’s wild. As an independent contractor... having to tell your promotion 24/7, 365, where you are. Oh, by the way, they also tell you what to wear when you compete for them. That’s pretty damn strict... I have a problem with that.&quot;He continued:&quot;I don't think anyone should have to tell their employer where they are 24/7, 365. It's crazy... It's gotta be annoying as hell.&quot;Conor McGregor gets honest about how fame affected him during UFC riseConor McGregor recently opened up about the challenges that he faced during his meteoric rise to the top. McGregor is undoubtedly among the biggest names in combat sports and is widely known for his incredible striking skills in the cage.Speaking at the BKFC 82 post-fight presser (via @Home_of_Fight on X), the Irishman recalled being overcome by the stardom at times and said:&quot;You know I came up in the school with the Fertitta empire, with Dana White at the helm [at the UFC], and I was the protege. I'll tell you this, and this is why we must really, really put our maximum respect and support behind our combatants in here because to fight as well as to promote is the real deal.&quot;He continued:&quot;To promote on its own is easy, and also coincidentally, to fight on its own is easy... When you rise [as fighters], you've got to add this promotional animal to it, and both of them combined are incredibly draining... It almost broke me. To be honest, it did break me as I went on, and I achieved massive success and this otherworldly superstardom. It overcame me at times.&quot;