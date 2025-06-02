“I can't pronounce them perfectly” - Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex admits she’s still struggling with some English words

Any multilingual person who learned English as a second language will likely agree that it is a challenge. Stamp Fairtex is no exception.
The Thai superstar, known for her bright personality and elite skills across three combat sports, has made huge strides in her English, but admits she’s still ironing out the details.
Talking about what aspects of the English language she finds challenging, she said:
"Vocabulary. Some words end with K and must be pronounced as [k] or words end with S, ED, SH, etc. I can't pronounce them perfectly. I'm more comfortable with just pronouncing them normally."
Stamp’s growing fluency has become part of her charm in post-fight interviews and online content. But behind the fun videos and viral clips, she’s putting in real effort, especially when it comes to pronunciation and intonation quirks that just don’t exist in the Thai language.
“I talk English all the time” - Stamp credits fiance for her much improved English speaking skills
Stamp has been practicing English constantly to improve her skills, and much of that comes from everyday conversations at home, with huge thanks to her fiancé, Anthony Duong.
"I talk with my fiancé like every day," she said. "I talk like English all the time, but sometimes I don't understand what [some words] mean."
Between coaches, friends, and her growing global fanbase, she’s immersed in the language almost nonstop. It’s not always perfect, but it’s real.
"It’s still hard. But it’s funny, when I speak English with my coaches or my friends, because I have a lot of foreigner friends, I can also gossip."
For Stamp, language learning is just like learning any other skill: keep showing up, stay consistent, and don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself along the way.
