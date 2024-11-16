“I don't really give a rat’s as* about him” - Nico Carrillo no longer interested in Jonathan Haggerty after he lost Muay Thai gold

After seeing Jonathan Haggerty surrender the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Superlek, Nico Carrillo couldn't care less about a potential scrap with the former two-sport king.

With four straight wins under the ONE Championship banner, including a pair of jaw-dropping KOs against Nong-O Hama and Saemapetch Fairtex, 'The King of the North' is sitting as the second-ranked contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division—one spot behind Haggerty.

But seeing as how 'The General' is no longer running things at the top of the division, a once highly sought-after fight against Haggerty is no longer a priority for Carrillo.

"Of course, there's a rivalry, there is a rivalry," Carrillo told the Leather'd podcast. "But for me it was because he had what I wanted and it was gold. He no longer does, so I don't really give a rat’s ass about him."

Carrillo has undoubtedly done enough to earn his shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai crow, and on Friday, January 24, he'll finally get that opportunity on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Nico Carrillo faces Superlek for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title at ONE 170

As announced by ONE Championship last month, Nico Carrillo will face reigning two-sport titleholder Superlek as he puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line for the first time at ONE 170 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Superlek's first title defense will come four months removed from his incredible 49-second knockout of Jonathan Haggerty in the ONE 168: Denver headliner.

But if you ask Nico Carrillo, the Scottish star was none-too-impressed with the elbow strike that made 'The Kicking Machine' a two-sport champion.

"Because it was a very simple pattern. Superlek exploited, and if he didn't exploit it, and I fought Haggerty first, I was going to exploit it anyway."

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II will air live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 24 in U.S. primetime.

