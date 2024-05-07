"I really hope you beat that p*rn star" - Fans react as Paige VanZant gears up to train for Elle Brooke fight

Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke later this month. Brooke, who recently clinched the MFB Women’s Middleweight crown with a sensational stoppage victory over AJ Bunker at X Series 12 in Leeds, is expected to face the toughest challenge of her boxing career against former UFC flyweight Paige VanZant at X SERIES 015 on May 25.

Despite her impressive rise in the Misfits Boxing ranks, Brooke will have a higher magnitude of the task and the necessity of delivering a stellar performance to retain her title against the globally recognized star.

On the other hand, for '12 Gauge', this bout stands as a chance at redemption of her fighting career. She has suffered a series of setbacks in the BKFC.

Despite her notable success in the UFC, including multiple Fight of the Night accolades, VanZant has encountered difficulties transitioning to the bare-knuckle arena, suffering defeats.

In a recent social media post, 1'2 Gauge’ showcased her preparation for the upcoming bout where she was seen gearing up for training sessions.

Fans soon took to the comment section to express their anticipation and support for VanZant's return to the ring.

“Paige was so good in the UFC…much better than many of their current Champions. Now it’s her time to shine once again! I’ll be buying the PPV LFG OG 👏👏👏.”

Another chimed in writing:

“Well…. @thedumbledong [Elle Brooke] it was fun while it lasted but it’s over for you now.🤷🏽‍♂️”

“Letssss goooo CHAMPP ‼️‼️🏆🏆🥊🥊.”

Another took a dig at Brooke and wrote:

“I really hope you beat that p*rn star.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Paige VanZant's recent post

Paige VanZant rejects notion of fighting for relevance, emphasizes passion for combat sports

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Paige VanZant addressed speculation surrounding her return to the ring, asserting that her decision to fight Elle Brooke is not motivated by a desire to maintain relevance.

Despite criticism and questions about her fighting career, VanZant emphasized that her return to combat sports is fueled by her passion for fighting rather than external pressures. She revealed that she has put other opportunities on hold, including a movie contract, to prioritize her upcoming boxing match. Paige said:

“I have a lot of other opportunities on the table. I signed a movie contract that we’re pushing back so I can have this fight. There’s a lot of other things I could be doing, but I choose to fight because I love it, I have multiple other opportunities reaching out to me that are bigger, I guess, in the realm of popularity. But, I wanted to do this boxing match. I wanna go in there, I wanna show how hard I’ve been working in the gym."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (07:23):