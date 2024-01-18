The roots of a combat sports athlete, much like other people, play a big role in determining what kind of person they will be when it comes to the fight game. For Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa, it is something that he draws on to this day.

'The Natural Born Crusher' has quickly grown his legend in the international kickboxing scene after putting together a career that features 43 wins, 25 via finish. He’s also the only fighter to win three K-1 Kickboxing world titles across as many divisions.

Now, he is set to make his ONE Championship debut on January 28 as he headlines the ONE 165 card at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, where he will challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

In a recent interview with the promotion, Takeru looked back on how much his environment shaped his formative years and how it eventually led to him being one of the best kickboxers in the world:

“I really liked to be active since I was little. I used to play around the local mountains, rivers, and the sea, surrounded by nature.”

Takeru admits to feeling pressure

The Japanese megastar is as fearsome as they come when it comes to the fight game, but he recently revealed that he is still human on the inside after making it known the amount of pressure that is on his shoulders ahead of the big event.

Despite that, Takeru is very much ready to dazzle ONE Championship fans after confirming that he is nearing peak physical condition against the Thai stalwart.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.