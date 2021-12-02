“I really love Stamp and Ritu” – Respectful Angela Lee crashes Stamp Fairtex vs. Ritu Phogat face-off interview

ONE Championship atomweight queen Angela Lee will be watching intently from her home in Hawaii when No. 2-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand and No. 4-ranked Ritu Phogat of India lock horns in the Circle this Friday.

Stamp and Phogat are set to compete in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: Winter Warriors, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on December 3.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship commentator Michael Schiavello, Stamp and Phogat shared words for perhaps the final time before the two step into the Circle to determine the overall winner of this prestigious tournament.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Angela Lee made a sudden guest appearance, crashing the zoom session midway through the interview. The 25-year-old champion had some interesting things to say.

“I really love Stamp and Ritu. I think they both have such big hearts and they’re both very humble. I’ve been a fan of them for a while now so I just want to congratulate them both on being in the [ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final]. I’m very eager to see how they face off on December 3rd.”

“I think there’s huge mutual respect among us, I just appreciate the respect. I think that you don’t need to trash talk your opponent, I don’t think that’s who they are and that’s not who I am. We don’t need to put on a show for the world and create some kind of drama that’s not there.”

Angela Lee reveals her pick to win the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix

Of course, the winner of the Grand Prix – whether that’s Stamp Fairtex, the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, or Ritu Phogat, the decorated Indian wrestling champion – will go on to challenge Angela Lee for the coveted atomweight belt.

When asked who she was picking to win on Friday night, Angela Lee broke down the matchup.

“You put me on the spot! I think both ladies are, you know, world class in their styles. Everyone knows Stamp Fairtex. She's known for her world-class [skills] in Muay Thai and kickboxing, being a former world champion and Ritu as well. She’s an incredible wrestler and that’s her strong suit, where she shines," said Angela Lee.

“I think it comes down to who’s able to utilize their mixed martial arts game as a whole, who can really incorporate mixing up the ranges and the styles, and who has a more complete MMA game. It’s anyone’s game, I think that their heart and their will are definitely going to be tested. I’m looking forward to seeing who’s going to be victorious and who’s going to be the World Grand Prix champion.”

Angela Lee hasn’t seen action in the Circle since her October 2019 submission victory over China’s Xiong Jing Nan. Since then, she has become a mother, giving birth to her daughter Ava Marie earlier this year.

She’s expected to make her return in early 2022.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Aziel Karthak