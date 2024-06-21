“I was really shocked” - Jonathan Haggerty surprised to see Superlek taking Kongthoranee before fighting him

For the two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty, proper preparation is the main key to winning a crucial fight, especially when it's between two highly decorated divisional rulers.

That was the reason why Haggerty was first shocked when he heard that his upcoming rival, ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9, has taken another fight against Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68, prior to their meeting in ONE 168: Denver.

When Haggerty first heard the news about Superlek's fight with Kongthoranee, the British superstar was quite surprised, as he shared with Nick Atkins at ONE on SK podcast.

He said:

"Yeah, I was really shocked. I remember messaging Chris and asked him what's this all about. But yeah, on our end, we've got a game plan and we're fully on the road to Superlek."

Regardless of this surprise, Haggerty will be ready to defend his world title at ONE 168, and whatever happens between Superlek and Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68, 'The Kicking Machine' has planned to finish quickly and without injuries.

Watch Haggerty's full interview below:

Superlek wants to keep himself safe ahead of title fight vs. Haggerty

With two battles ahead of him at ONE Friday Fights 68 next week and ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6, Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans to preserve his conditions well to ensure he's injury-free ahead of each fight.

Fighting against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai on the ONE Friday Fights 68 card in the Thai capital, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king has to manage things wisely to ensure he's fit for his next world title challenge.

At ONE 168: Denver, Superlek will challenge the two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty, who will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt as the co-main event of the promotion's return to U.S. soil.

The Thai megastar told the South China Morning Post about his upcoming fight:

"I would say, because I will have to fight Haggerty, I need to make this game [against Kongthoranee] as less damaging as possible."