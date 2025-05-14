"I really wanted to see him" - Prajanchai rued missed opportunity to cross paths with nemesis Jonathan Di Bella in Saitama

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai was in attendance for the ONE 172 card last March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, as he enjoyed the action-packed card live. However, there is one thing that he failed to do there - meet his rival Jonathan Di Bella face to face.

He revealed his frustration about the matter during an exclusive talk with Sportskeeda MMA recently, as he said:

"No, I didn't have the chance to talk to him. I actually didn't get a chance to just meet him face to face, because I was there a little bit later during the fight week. Yeah, I really wanted to see him, though."

Prajanchai witnessed the Canadian-Italian star's masterful performance against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, which earned him the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title with a unanimous decision victory.

This triumph by Di Bella has also punched him a ticket to an inevitable second meeting with Prajanchai, after the Thai superstar defeated him in June 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 68.

Prajanchai shuts down negative comments from his win over Jonathan Di Bella last year

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative also pointed out during his recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA that he doesn't mind some fans' negative comments about his world title win over Di Bella last year.

According to him, many people could easily put any comment using their phone, which is why he can't give it a value because it will just play with his mental fortitude, as he explained:

"I saw the comments online, but you know, I really don't want to give that much value to all the comments, because it's just like the comments from all over the world, and everyone who has a phone, they would be able to make any comment."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

