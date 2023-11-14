"I was there for the rebirth of El Cucuy" - An inside look into Tony Ferguson's insane 'Hell Week' training through David Goggins' eyes

Tony Ferguson is set to return to the octagon to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 in December. Going into the fight, Ferguson has left no stone unturned in order to prepare for the bout as he intends to snap a six-fight losing streak.

Interestingly, the former interim lightweight champion has brought in former Navy SEAL and motivational athlete David Goggins to prepare him for his upcoming fight. Goggins recently took to Instagram to give an insight into Ferguson's training.

David Goggins revealed that Tony Ferguson had completed the "Hell Week" training, and by doing so, he became the first one to get through it. The former Navy SEAL said:

"Tony finished Hell Week today. I have had many people try yet he is the first one to get through it. I have had a lot of great athletes over the years want to train with me but for one reason or another, “something” always miraculously comes up so they can’t complete it."

He added:

"I was there for the rebirth of El Cucuy.....In order to get through hell, you have to become the Devil! And that night, the Devil surfaced and boy was it a beautiful sight to behold!"

Paddy Pimblett believes Tony Ferguson's training with David Goggins will make his body "fall apart"

While Tony Ferguson is putting his body to its limit to prepare for his upcoming fight against Paddy Pimblett, many have criticized his training regiment and claimed that it might actually slow him down. Interestingly, Pimblett is one of those.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Paddy Pimblett discussed his next opponent's training regime and spoke about how he feels that Tony Ferguson is overtraining himself. He said:

"I think it's crazy. I think it's quite stupid. But if Tony thinks that's what's going to help him, hat's off to you, mate... I just think he's going to be overtrained to death... His body's going to be falling apart. We're only four-and-a-half weeks out from the fight, and he's just done a 'Hell Week'. I just don't understand why he's doing it."

Catch Pimblett's comments below (10:30):

