  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I would have no regrets” - Superlek says there’s no shame in losing to a generational talent like Nabil Anane

“I would have no regrets” - Superlek says there’s no shame in losing to a generational talent like Nabil Anane

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 30, 2025 02:31 GMT
Superlek embraces Nabil Anane in the cage
Superlek embraces Nabil Anane in the cage [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Any athlete who’s tasted defeat on the big stage knows that period when you just want to disappear. For Superlek Kiatmoo9, that feeling followed him for weeks after ONE 172.

Ad

The Thai legend had just been outclassed by Nabil Anane, a rising star nearly two decades younger, and for a while, there wasn’t much he felt like saying.

Now, two months removed from the loss, Superlek has opened up. There’s no bitterness or denial. Just quiet acceptance of what was always coming. Speaking with South China Morning Post, he said:

"Because I told myself every day, one day there will be someone younger than me or someone stronger than me who’d come to take my belt. Then I would have no regrets".
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Anane was that someone. At just 20 years old, he did what no one else has done in over four years: hand Superlek a clear-cut defeat.

And while it wasn’t for the undisputed belt due to a missed weigh-in, it still marked a turning point in the division.

Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

“People will have a lot to say” - Superlek explains refusal to withdraw despite being ill in Nabil Anane fight

It was evident from weigh-ins that Superlek wasn't in top form, and the question was: what happened?

The answer, according to Superlek, comes down to timing and public perception. He said:

Ad
"I just want to put it out there that this is not an excuse - just something that really happened and that you know when I speak out there were also people that said. ‘Oh if you are sick if you are not at 100 percent, why didn't you withdraw?’

Superlek has already done that once, and he didn’t want to be seen as someone dodging tough matchups:

Ad
"But I already did that with Nico Carrillo because of my injury, and then I think, you know, if I withdraw again, then people will have a lot to say."

ONE 172 is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications