“I would have no regrets” - Superlek says there’s no shame in losing to a generational talent like Nabil Anane

Any athlete who’s tasted defeat on the big stage knows that period when you just want to disappear. For Superlek Kiatmoo9, that feeling followed him for weeks after ONE 172.

The Thai legend had just been outclassed by Nabil Anane, a rising star nearly two decades younger, and for a while, there wasn’t much he felt like saying.

Now, two months removed from the loss, Superlek has opened up. There’s no bitterness or denial. Just quiet acceptance of what was always coming. Speaking with South China Morning Post, he said:

"Because I told myself every day, one day there will be someone younger than me or someone stronger than me who’d come to take my belt. Then I would have no regrets".

Anane was that someone. At just 20 years old, he did what no one else has done in over four years: hand Superlek a clear-cut defeat.

And while it wasn’t for the undisputed belt due to a missed weigh-in, it still marked a turning point in the division.

Check out the full interview below:

“People will have a lot to say” - Superlek explains refusal to withdraw despite being ill in Nabil Anane fight

It was evident from weigh-ins that Superlek wasn't in top form, and the question was: what happened?

The answer, according to Superlek, comes down to timing and public perception. He said:

"I just want to put it out there that this is not an excuse - just something that really happened and that you know when I speak out there were also people that said. ‘Oh if you are sick if you are not at 100 percent, why didn't you withdraw?’

Superlek has already done that once, and he didn’t want to be seen as someone dodging tough matchups:

"But I already did that with Nico Carrillo because of my injury, and then I think, you know, if I withdraw again, then people will have a lot to say."

ONE 172 is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

