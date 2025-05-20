"I don't respect serial liars" - Fans react as Tyson Fury's boxing return is teased by combat sports journalist 

Tyson Fury is reportedly set to return to boxing yet again. The Englishman announced his retirement after losing against Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch at the start of 2025. Many fans shared their reaction to Fury once again ending his retirement.
Fury had announced retirement before in 2022 after beating Dillian Whyte and back in 2015 when he beat Wladimir Klitschko. Fury has been one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time beating big names like Deontay Wilder, Klitschko and Derek Chisora.
The news was shared on X by Home of Fight and it read:
"Per Gareth A Davies, Tyson Fury will be coming back to professional boxing once more and his retirement will be finished soon. Fury retired in January 2025 after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. He also briefly announced his retirement in 2022 after defeating Dillian Whyte but came back in the same year."
Many fans shared their reactions to the post. One of them wrote:
"4th time unretiring... I don't respect serial liars"
Others wrote:
"This is like his 5th time doing this"
"Bro stay retired"
Check out more fan reactions to the post:
Frank Warren wants to see Tyson Fury face Anthony Joshua next
Tyson Fury's manager and boxing promoter Frank Warren has said he would like to see Fury face former champion Anthony Joshua next but asserted he would let Fury make the choice.
Fury recently posted a video of himself training with Coach Sugar Hill Steward in gym. Speaking on Fury's comeback, Warren said:
"I would like to see it [the fight against Joshua] just to clean up the ... well lack of controversy because it never happened. I would like to see the fight happen but it's up to the guys. If they want to do it, get it on." [H/T ESPN]
Fury vs. Joshua has long been one of the most anticipated boxing matches that never took place. There was significant interest in the fight when both men held the heavyweight titles but Usyk's emergence changed the dynamic, and the fight never took place.