"I said you better knock him out" - Glover Teixeira says that he prompted Alex Pereira to knock out Israel Adesanya in the fifth round

During a wholesome conversation with the commentary team at UFC 281, an over-joyed Glover Teixeira told Joe Rogan that he prompted Alex Pereira to knock out Israel Adesanya in the last round.

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion added that Pereira's win was going to motivate him for his own fight against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 282 next month:

"He looked at me [and asked] I have to knock him out? And I said you better knock him out... How many times he got close to trying the combos we worked on in the chest, because it's hard to hit his head. But eventually, he did in the fifth, I'm so happy man. It's going motivate me for next month."

It's fair to say that Glover Teixeira's corner advice was instrumental in 'Poatan's title win since he was down three rounds going into the fifth. The 35-year-old knocked out 'The Last Stylebender' with a flurry of punches in the final round of their fight.

Considering that Adesanya has dominated the middleweight division for over two years and has five title defenses under him, it is extremely likely that the UFC will grant the Nigerian-born Kiwi an immediate rematch with the Brazilian.

When Glover Teixeira described Alex Pereira's monstrous power

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Glover Teixeira said that Alex Pereira's monstrous punching power is a true gift and not something people can achieve through any amount of training.

The 43-year-old added that the newly crowned middleweight champion possesses a rare combination of monstrous power, superior technique, and perfect timing:

He got tremendous power. I [have] never seen somebody hit that hard and also have that technique and timing... It's like my coach... he used to say all the time, like [to] deal with the power is the most difficult thing for a fighter to deal with, you know, [as] an opponent... that's a gift that Alex have... You've got to say it's a gift... You can train as much as you want, you're not going to hit like Alex if you're not a natural puncher."

