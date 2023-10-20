"I saw envy" - Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme reveals how he left Conor McGregor dreaming after their encounter

Hollywood icon Jean-Claude Van Damme has revealed how he left Conor McGregor envious and starstruck, when the pair met at a restaurant a number of years ago.

Van Damme discussed his encounter with McGregor during a recent interview with The Sun, where he also gave details about his own venture into the whiskey market. The 63-year-old has launched his own product, Old Oak Irish Whiskey, which is set to rival the UFC star's Proper No.12.

The Belgian star also gave his thoughts on 'The Notorious' record breaking whiskey, where he admitted he wasn't a fan of the taste. Van Damme said:

“[Proper No.12] was heavy on my throat when I tried it. It’s not like my Old Oak Irish Whiskey because that is more, what’s the word... smooth. I like it better that way. I don’t know about the quality, I can’t say. I’ve tried them all. Every whiskey is like every woman or man, they all make love differently.” [H/t The Sun]

The Hollywood icon then went on to disclose details of his first meeting with McGregor, revealing that he had shown him a few moves and that he saw 'envy' in the eyes of the Irishman:

“I showed him the inside kick. It was all outside kicks but I showed him what I knew, the inside kick... He also saw that I had a nice car, I saw envy.”

Conor McGregor's coach compares Michael Chandler fight to notable opponent from the past

Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon in 2024, nearly three years on from the devastating leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The Irishman is expected to face Michael Chandler, following the pair coaching opposite one another on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year. Their bout has yet to be officially confirmed, however.

Recently, McGregor's coach and Straight Blast Gym founder John Kavanagh was asked about facing 'Iron' next year. The award-winning coach then compared Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler to the Irishman's previous bout against Chad Mendes at UFC 189. Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Kavanagh said:

"Yeah. In a nutshell, yes. The sparring we have been doing and the training that we have done, to date, has been with that style in mind, which is, to be honest, is somewhat Conor's bread and butter."

He added:

"Chandler's an absolute warrior, comes forward, throws big bombs, kind of powerful wrestling style.I've said it already in interviews - it does remind me a little bit of the Mendes fight, but up a couple of weight classes this time. We're all relishing the idea of that challenge."

Catch Kavanagh's comments regarding Conor McGregor here (6:00):