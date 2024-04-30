"I saw him fight against Charlo" - Jaime Munguia dismisses the idea of Canelo Alvarez declining as boxer

Canelo Alvarez has seemingly regressed a bit in the eyes of some but his next opponent cannot be counted as one of those people.

Jaime Munguia readies to fight Alvarez on May 4 and the former vies for the latter's super middleweight belts with the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO in this 12-round attraction.

When speaking with Fight Hub TV, Munguia was asked about whether he thinks Canelo is on the decline and has lost a step in the boxing ring. To that question, Munguia said:

"I wouldn't agree with what you said certainly about him being in decline. I saw him fight against [Jermell] Charlo, he looked perfectly fine. He's always had big fights. He's had big fights in the past too. So you know, I think that he's gonna be a quality opponent and I'm ready to face him."

Check Jaime Munguia's thoughts on Canelo Alvara's recent fights at the 47:04 mark below

Canelo Alvarez and his recent boxing performances

Canelo Alvarez being seen by some as in decline seemed to begin around a light heavyweight title bid that he fell short in. While Alvarez previously held WBO light heavyweight gold, he has largely fought at super middleweight for the better part of the last five years.

Alvarez sustained his second loss as a professional boxer against Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision in a WBA Super World light heavyweight title fight with the latter combatant retaining the gold.

The native of Mexico returned to 168 pounds to defend his undisputed super middleweight crown against known rival Gennadiy Golovkin. He scored a unanimous decision there and then also earned a subsequent unanimous decision win over John Ryder.

Though Alvarez maintained his hold on the four major belts at 168 pounds, there were some sweet science fanatics online who felt Canelo looked like he had lost a step. The thought existed in terms of the quality of performances they theorized that he should have had against Golovkin and Ryder.

Canelo Alvarez most recently bested Jermell Charlo, as Munguia mentioned, to retain his undisputed super middleweight crown last September. This was boxing's first undisputed champ vs undisputed champ fight in the four-belt era. Charlo entered the contest as the holder of all the major gold at 154 pounds which made him the undisputed king of super welterweight.

Alvarez has a chance to silence the doubters by taking on a 43-0 pro who has scored knockouts across multiple divisions and recently bested the aforementioned John Ryder by finishing him inside the distance to capture some hardware at super middleweight.

Expand Tweet