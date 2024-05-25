“I saw no reason” – Gabriel Sousa thought he’d never grapple Mikey Musumeci again due to weight difference

Former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil didn't think he would be in the position that he's in now, about to take on former adversary 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci in ONE Championship.

After being the last man to beat and submit Musumeci, Sousa saw the American star move on to become one of the most heralded grappling talents in the world. Musumeci eventually became the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Now, the pair's paths will cross again, as Musumeci has agreed to rematch Sousa at bantamweight.

Speaking to Vitor Freitas Comunica in a recent interview, Sousa said he never thought he would face Musumeci again.

The Brazilian stated:

"The category he fights in at ONE is 135lbs (61kg) and it's impossible for me to beat that weight. I gained a lot of weight, a lot of muscle mass, and it didn't make any sense for me to drop to 61kg. I even thought we would never fight again, because he is dominating a category and I saw no reason, especially because he is the champion of the category, for him to move up to 66kg like he is doing now."

Needless to say, fans are looking forward to this rematch of epic proportions.

