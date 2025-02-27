"I didn't say no" - Dustin Poirier comes clean as Justin Gaethje takes aim at lightweight elites following UFC 313's new co-main event announcement

Dustin Poirier used his social media platform to clarify a few things following recent comments from Justin Gaethje regarding his hectic UFC 313 bout restructuring situation. Gaethje was initially supposed to fight Dan Hooker before a hand injury forced the withdrawal from 'The Hangman'.

The former BMF champion and former interim UFC lightweight champion made claims that several high-profile 155-pound competitors did not seem keen on taking this short-notice fight but made a point to shout out the gameness of former opponent Rafael Fiziev who now has a sequel clash with Gaethje locked in. Justin Gaethje took to his X account and quipped:

"Arman [Tsarukyan] and Charles [Oliveira] understandably said no. Max [Holloway] and Dustin [Poirier] understandably said no. [Renato] Moicano got the call and said no."

He continued:

"Props to [Rafael] Fiziev for volunterring to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against an elite striker. Life's a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8 #UFC313"

Dustin Poirier retweeted this message from Gaethje with his own side of the story:

"I never got the call, I didn't say no"

In a separate retweet linking the same initial message from Gaethje, Poirier also stated:

"I'm the one who reached out to them when I read the news. Ask Hunter [Campbell], all respect to you and [Rafael] Fiziev, looking forward to this one again."

Check out Dustin Poirier's initial tweet responding to Justin Gaethje below

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje reach an understanding

Dustin Poirier was quick to offer up a retort to Justin Gaethje regarding the reshuffling of his UFC 313 opposition with the two former opponents discussing things even further. This took place on X as well with Gaethje responding to Poirier's retweet within the tweet thread with the former stating:

"I was just running back the crazy 48 hours I went through. I was not trying to imply any of you guys would not fight me. Arman was too heavy, same with Charles. UFC obviously has plans for you at a later date so they said that's a no go."

Dustin Poirier responded to this follow-up from Gaethje, stating:

"All good bro!! glad you got a[n] opponent! Can't wait to watch!!"

Poirier and Gaethje have fought two times before with each man garnering a victory in a pair of classic clashes. The Louisiana native will not be competing at UFC 313 but Gaethje faces a familiar fighter all the same as he is now set to run it back with Rafael Fiziev in the pay-per-view co-headlining bout.

