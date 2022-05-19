"I do see a big hole in her ground game" - Alyse Anderson on Asha Roka fight at ONE 157 

Alyse Anderson will return to action at ONE 157 against Asha Roka. The American will be looking for her first win inside the circle after losing her debut against Itsuki Hirata in the atomweight Grand Prix last September.

Her opponent comes into the fight having suffered back-to-back losses against Stamp Fairtex and Gina Iniong. Despite 'Knockout Queen' racking up a pair of submission victories while competing in the Super Fight League back in her homeland, Alyse Anderson believes that the ground could be an area of weakness for the 23 year old.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Anderson explained:

"I think she does have power in her hands... When she does press she comes out kind of crazy with that forward pressure, but I do see a big hole in her ground game and I don't know how much she can improve on that in the time that she last fought to now. So even though I'm the longer fighter, I kind of see this fight as boxer vs. grappler."

Anderson is an Invicta veteran and amassed a 2-1 record inside the famed all-female promotion. The 27-year old-arrived in ONE riding a two-fight winning streak.

Her split decision loss to Hirata was a close fight, and she was the first woman to drop the Japanese star, who was undefeated at the time.

Alyse Anderson hails "positive energy" from Adriano Moraes

The Michigan-born fighter moved to the famed American Top Team at the start of the year to train alongside some of the best athletes in the world.

The change has brought her closer to ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes. While speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Alyse Anderson praised the Brazilian for the good vibes he brings to work each day.

"He's just a great dude. Whenever I see him on the mats he's always smiling. He's always coming up to me and asking me how I'm feeling. He's definitely one of the people that you just smile when they're around because of his energy. Having that champ energy - especially because the ONE circle is small. It would have been awesome to fight on the same card as him. His energy is motivating."

Anderson's inclusion in the Grand Prix indicates that she is a highly-rated asset to the ONE atomweight division and she did give a good account of herself against Hirata despite the loss. Now is a crucial time for Lil' Savage to show what she can do and get her first win on the big stage.

