"I see a lot of room for improvement" - Superlek 'not 100 percent satisfied' with his performance vs Kongthoranee

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is not entirely pleased with his performance last week despite getting his hand raised inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

'The Kicking Machine' saw off a stiff challenge from Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, who came locked and loaded in their flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

He stuck to his bread and butter to get the job done, relying on his whip-like kicks and high output to keep himself ahead on the scorecards against the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion.

Despite not holding anything back, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion had his mettle tested by Kongthoranee now and then.

Reflecting on his triumph over his fellow Thai warrior at the post-event press conference, Superlek said:

"I'm happy to get the victory, of course. But I'm not 100 percent satisfied with my performance, and I see a lot of room for improvement, and I will continue to improve myself."

Superlek dissects his 'awkward' win over Kongthoranee

Apart from recognizing some room for improvement, Superlek says his desire to dish out a perfect performance left him in a bit of an awkward spot.

He went on to add during the press conference:

"I was not holding anything back but I didn't want to make any mistakes. So that's why my fight came out a little bit awkward."

Whether or not there were glaring faults in his otherwise perfect display, 'The Kicking Machine' still cruised to a unanimous decision win to improve his overall resume to 137-29.

The 28-year-old's win over Kongthoranee was his 10th in succession under the ONE Championship spotlight.

He faces Jonathan Haggerty next for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

