"I smell a rematch coming" - Gervonta Davis' uncalled-for taunt at Ryan Garcia has fans buzzing

Gervonta Davis, the WBA lightweight champion, recently stirred the pot with a taunt directed at former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia. It all began with a viral video showcasing an intense sparring session by Davis, who appeared to dominate his training partner.

A fan couldn't resist the opportunity to chime in:

"Ryan better."

Davis, quick on the trigger, responded by mentioning Garcia in his comment:

"@RyanGarcia do you agree?"

This unexpected taunt by Davis sent fans into a frenzy, speculating about a potential rematch between the two fighters. One enthusiastic fan exclaimed:

"I smell a rematch coming 👃"

Another fan expressed their strong belief in Garcia's abilities, stating:

"Tank Davis. I really hope you see this because you really need to understand. Ryan Garcia knocks you out 9 times out of 10. The only reason Ryan let you win is that he was completely drained. Ryan knocks you out in a rematch. Ryan has more power and faster speed."

Check out the other reactions below:

"Still had to fight Garcia at catch weight and with a rehydration clause. Haney already accomplished more and fought Loma at 24 years old. Biggest win remains Jose Pedraza 7+ years ago"

"Facts. Ryan Garcia is so much better"

"Ryan owns you bro 😭😂"

"Fight @RyanGarcia with NO REHYDRATION CLAUSE. You exposed yourself by saying “ you can’t eat, or drink for 24 hours” 😂"

Gervonta Davis' coach hints at upcoming big fight

Gervonta Davis, the highly regarded 28-year-old boxer from Baltimore, is reportedly on the cusp of securing an intriguing new matchup, according to his head coach, Calvin Ford.

During a recent interview on The Rize Podcast, Ford hinted at a significant bout for Davis. Boxing reporter Michael Benson relaid Ford's exact words via Twitter:

“Gervonta Davis' trainer Calvin Ford has teased that a big fight is now in the works for Tank's return: 'Right now, something big is coming. I can tell you that. It’s quiet for a reason. They're trying to seal the deal. It’s gonna make the world turn.'”

Gervonta Davis launched his professional boxing career in February 2013, beginning with a remarkable streak of 16 consecutive wins, 15 of which came via knockout or technical knockout. He reached the pinnacle of his career by securing the world title with a seventh-round TKO against Jose Pedraza.