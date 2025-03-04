“I sold a lot of raffle tickets” - Diogo Reis recalls initial financial struggles to get his grappling career off the ground

Brazilian Diogo Reis has gone places in his BJJ career, but admits the road was not easy, especially when he was getting started. He said it was filled with challenges that he is proud to say he was able to overcome with a lot of grit and determination.

The 22-year-old BJJ black belt recalled the tough start he had in the sport ahead of his ONE Championship debut on March 7 at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Reis told the promotion in an interview:

“I had financial difficulties because I lived in Manaus, and the main competitions were in Sao Paulo. Airfare was expensive, competition registrations were expensive, and to fight in the United States, there was the issue of getting a visa, so it was always a rush."

He added:

“I sold a lot of raffle tickets and asked friends for help. It was one struggle after another, but I never lacked anything. I always went after it because I was never ashamed to ask.”

At ONE Fight Night 29, Diogo Reis will debut against Shoya Ishiguro of Japan in a flyweight submission grappling clash.

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Reis has had a lot of success competing at the ADCC, as well as other international tournaments like the European Open and the World Championships.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon will be available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Diogo Reis says BJJ changed his life for the better

While he had his share of hardships early in his BJJ journey, Diogo Reis said it was all worth it as the sport changed his life for the better.

He spoke about it in the same interview with ONE Championship in line with his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 29 this week, highlighting how he found his passion in jiu-jitsu and just happy he was able to make something out of it, not only for him but also his family.

Reis said:

“I want people to be able to achieve their dreams through jiu-jitsu. So, it goes beyond medals and titles. I want to be an example for the kids. This martial art changed my life and that of my family.”

Diogo Reis now looks to take his BJJ journey to another plane as he begins his ONE Championship journey at ONE Fight Night 29.

