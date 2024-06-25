"I sometimes think more about him" - Ok Rae Yoon admits brutal loss to Christian Lee still haunts him to this day

On route to ONE Fight Night 23, Ok Rae Yoon has only one fight pending on his mind before riding off into the sunset.

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion believes a world title trilogy fight against Christian Lee is on the horizon after he captures the interim gold on July 5.

Back in 2022, Lee avenged a controversial loss to Ok with a shocking second-round stoppage to reclaim his coveted belt. Now, two years later, Lee is still the lightweight champion, albeit in hiatus, and Ok is back in the runner-up position.

With an interim belt to focus on, Ok admitted to ONE Championship this week, that revenge against Lee is the only thing on his mind.

Trending

"I have to admit that I see this fight as a direct path back to facing Christian again. I sometimes think more about him than my upcoming opponent."

Before Ok Rae Yoon squares off against surging Russian star Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world championship in US Primetime, rewatch the full rematch between Ok and Lee below:

ONE Fight Night 23 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America, as it airs live in US Primetime.

"I will make it back to the title" - Ok Rae Yoon welcomes being an underdog as he promises to fight his way back to a lightweight world title

Ok Rae Yoon wants nothing more than the opportunity to prove his critics wrong by avenging a loss.

The majority of the fans are eager for a future trilogy fight between Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon, but we all know that Ok assumes the underdog status.

Lee is recognized as the best pound-for-pound striker in two world-class divisions and his popularity is certain to rise when he returns to ONE sometime this year.

But Ok stands firmly against his worst critics. He hopes to get the support of hs fans this year as he attempts to make his rise once again in ONE Championship.

"People can make prediction, but I will continue to win. I ask the ONE fans for their love and support as I do this. I will make it back to the title."