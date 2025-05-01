“I do have special preparations” - Nong-O confident he has an ace up his sleeve for Kongthoranee rematch

Nong-O Hama has an ace up his sleeve. The former eight-time ONE world titleholder will look to break back into the win column this Friday night, May 2, when he once again goes toe-to-toe with Thai sensation Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The promotion's latest Prime Video headliner will serve as a rematch after Kongthoranee scored a split decision win over Nong-O in February.

Considering the closely contested nature of the bout, ONE Championship was quick to book a rematch and settle things between two of the promotion's most exciting Muay Thai specialists.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Looking ahead to the scrap during his ONE Fight Night 31 pre-fight interview, Nong-O revealed that he changed up his fight camp and plans on breaking out some new weapons in hopes of leaving Bangkok with a much-needed victory.

He said:

"For this fight, I do have special preparations...I will try to use more weapons because in the first fight, I couldn’t show it all. I had to drop to flyweight, and I probably wasn’t settled in yet."

Ad

Ad

Kongthoranee hopes to land a shot at a ONE world title with a win over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31

While Nong-O is fighting to snap a two-fight losing skid and stay relevant in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, Kongthoranee is eyeing a potential title opportunity with a second straight win over the Thai icon.

Ad

Speaking in his own pre-fight interview, Konthoranee said:

"I think winning against Nong-O would be a good learning experience for me...Or even, like just a match with Nong-O would be a good learning experience for me to prepare me to get that belt when the time comes."

Kongthoranee currently sits as the third-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, with an overall 11-2 record and a trio of wins in his last three outings.

Ad

With stats like that, it's hard to imagine that another win over Nong-O wouldn't put him in pole position for a shot at the division's top prize.

Will Nong-O snap Kongthoranee's unbeaten streak, or will the streaking young gun put himself in line for a crack at 26 pounds of ONE gold in 2025?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.