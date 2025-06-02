"I had a special treat in the mail when I got home" - Laura Sanko shows off surprise gift from Conor McGregor

UFC broadcast team member Laura Sanko recently received a gift from former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, which left her surprised.

McGregor gifted Sanko some of his new cigars, which she shared in an Instagram reel. In the video, she recounted her day and said:

“3am wake up in Vegas, got home... regrouped..., dressed up...and heading to a charity gala. But let me tell you something... I had a special treat in the mail when I got home.”

Check out Laura Sanko's post below:

Notably, McGregor last stepped inside the octagon at UFC 264 where he suffered a broken tibia against Dustin Poirier. He was booked to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but pulled out due to a toe injury.

Joe Rogan reflects on how prime Conor McGregor's mind games shook opponents

Conor McGregor was not just a highly skilled MMA fighter, he also had an ability to mess with his opponents' minds.

While speaking with Dustin Poirier, Joe Rogan talked about how McGregor's mental warfare had a huge impact on one of his most famous fights: UFC 194 against Jose Aldo. Rogan said:

"He tortured Jose Aldo for months... They did that crazy press conference where they toured all over the world. He stole his belt... And by the time they got into the cage, Jose Aldo was afraid... Compared to what I had seen from Aldo in the past, he seemed much more nervous, much more aware of the magnitude of the moment. And Conor seemed so relaxed."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:58):

For the unversed, McGregor knocked out Aldo in just 13 seconds of the first round. That punch ended Aldo’s long run as the featherweight champion and became one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history.

