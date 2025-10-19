  • home icon
  • "I am speechless" - Brendan Allen gifted Platinum Daytona Rolex worth over $100,000 after huge win over Reinier de Ridder

"I am speechless" - Brendan Allen gifted Platinum Daytona Rolex worth over $100,000 after huge win over Reinier de Ridder

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Modified Oct 19, 2025 05:31 GMT
UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen - Source: Getty
Brendan Allen beat Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Brendan Allen got the biggest win of his career at UFC Vancouver and had something special to show for it.

The 29-year-old came into his fight against Reinier de Ridder as an underdog. The Dutch star, de Ridder, was looking to cement a UFC middleweight title shot.

‘RdR’ won the first round but gassed out in the following stanzas. This allowed Allen to dominate his rival, and he got the win via corner’s stoppage at the end of the fourth round.

It was a great performance from Allen, but he couldn’t bag a $50,000 UFC bonus. That didn’t matter in the end, as he was gifted a Platinum Dayton Rolex by a friend.

Allen was left speechless as he was asked about this gift, and he even brought up not winning a UFC bonus while speaking to Full Send MMA:

“I’ve never been gifted something like this. I am not a big watch guy, I don’t know much about them.”

Here’s Brendan Allen talking about his watch:

He then asked some friends to help explain which watch it was a 2023 Platinum Daytona Rolex.

“I am speechless, I have never been gifted something like this. I worked my a** off for everything I have. I am the guy that tries to give back to all my family and friends. It plays with my heartstrings a little bit that someone was willing to give me something so expensive, so sentimental to them. I am very thankful.”
These Rolex watches vary in price, but older models go for over $100,000, depending on the features and materials used.

Brendan Allen calls out Khamzat Chimaev

Since this fight would have led Reinier de Ridder to a UFC title shot, it was only fair for Brendan Allen to call out the current champion, Khamzat Chimaev.

Allen, in his post-fight interview, called out the champ. However, he was also ready to face former champion Dricus du Plessis or run it back against Sean Strickland.

“Chimaev, you want a good grappler? You want someone young and hungry? Come get it baby, if not, Dricus, where you at? I’ve been trying to get you for a minute and if not, Sean, it’s time to run it back, baby.”

Allen lost to Strickland in 2020, and a rematch against the former champion makes a lot of sense.

