“I started to do bad things with my friends” - Takeru Segawa admits getting expelled in high school before turning things around

Every pro athlete has their own turning point or realization phase in their life, and for ONE Championship newcomer Takeru Segawa, it was his expulsion from high school that steered him in the right direction.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Takeru revealed that he was once expelled from high school due to the unpleasant things that he was doing back then to his friend and stated:

“I entered high school, and I started to enjoy hanging out with friends. But I started to do bad things with my friends and got expelled after about three months.”

Because of this unfortunate incident, the Japanese sensation turned his full attention to martial arts and started to take it seriously because, deep inside him, he always wanted to become a fighter.

Since then, ‘The Natural Born Crusher' has made the sport his life, pursued his passion by turning professional, and competed in different promotions. Takeru’s most known achievement was becoming a three-division world champion in K-1, where he reigned as the super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight world titleholder.

The 32-year-old also collected an impressive record of 43 wins (with 25 TKO/KO finishes) and three losses on his way to becoming one of the country’s most popular kickboxing athletes. Takeru officially inked an exclusive multi-fight deal with ONE Championship in April 2023.

Takeru Segawa has the chance to become a world champion on his promotional debut at ONE 165

After Rodtang Jitmuangon pulled off their originally scheduled five-round super-fight in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28, Takeru has found a new opponent in ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, as he willingly accepted the short-notice fight for his world championship belt. The two will now headline the card inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This is a great opportunity for Takeru to immediately test his wares against the division’s king, and he has the chance to add a world title to his trophy case. If he can get the job done in this upcoming fight with ‘The Kicking Machine,’ Takeru will prove that he belongs to the elite class of athletes in the world’s largest martial arts organization.