ONE Championship has continued to live up to its name as the “home of martial arts." With the different combat sports under its banner, the promotion has reaped nothing but benefits.

Fans all over the world have been exposed to names like Stamp Fairtex, Joseph Lasiri, and Roman Kryklia, among others, but in the submission grappling division, few can compare to Mikey Musumeci.

Musumeci, who currently serves as the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling champion, made his promotional debut in April 2022 against the legendary Japanese combat sports megastar in Masakazu Imanari, whom he defeated via rear-naked choke.

That victory kickstarted a six-fight winning streak over the likes of Cleber Souza, Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, current ONE strawweight MMA world champ Jarred Brooks, and former ONE lightweight MMA king Shinya Aoki.

Of those matches, Musumeci credited the Almarwai bout as a major point in his career:

“I fought in May against the current No-Gi Roosterweight World Champion of IBJJF, Osamah, and I had a really good performance there. I feel like I really started feeling better as a competitor in that match for ONE.”

Mikey Musumeci opens up on future opponents

After admitting that he pushed himself over the limit in 2023 with four bouts between January and October, Mikey Musumeci recently mentioned who he wants to face next.

In another interview with ONE Championship, “Darth Rigatoni” pointed towards Gabriel Sousa and Diogo Reis.

Musumeci has history with Sousa in particular as they squared off in 2021 with the Brazilian defeating him by north-south choke at the 2021 FloGrappling WNO Championship: Day 1.

As for Reis, the 21-year-old has won multiple gold medals in the past two years with his most recent happening at the 2022 ADCC World Championship in the 66kg category.