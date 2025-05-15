  • home icon
  • “I was still drinking from a bottle” - Prajanchai looks back at what he remembers from very first fight

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 15, 2025 17:39 GMT
Double ONE world champion Prajanchai remembers first fight. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai got started in martial arts and competition quite early. He, however, still remembers the circumstances surrounding his first-ever match and what took place. The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion touched on it in an interview with The ONE podcast as he shared how his martial arts journey has been like so far.

Prajanchai said:

“I was a little over 4 years old [when I first fought]. I was still drinking from a bottle! When it was time for my fight, they'd just pick me up and carry me in. I didn't cry at all. It was like when I'd be in the corner, everyone would be drinking water, but I'd be drinking milk!”

His early start in the game turned out well for Prajanchai as he has gone on to become a noted fighter not only in Thailand but now globally under ONE Championship.

In four years competing in the "Home of Martial Arts," the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout has been nothing short of dominant. He has won seven of eight matches to date and holds a distinction as among an elite list of fighters to win titles in more than one disciple.

Prajanchai says he has maintained his mindset of excellence

Prajanchai has been competing for a long time now, but he has still maintained his mindset of excellence which has allowed him to experience continued success.

He reiterated it in a recent interview with ONE Championship, underscoring that he has been trained to always do his best inside the ring and is living up to it.

The 30-year-old Thai champion said:

"Fighting is a kind of sport – you can win and you can lose. My job is to do my best in the ring. Winning or losing is a different matter."

Prajanchai has been on an impressive roll the past two years, winning six straight matches, the most recent a fourth-round TKO win over British opponent Ellis Badr Barboza in February to retain the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
