On an edition of ESPN’s DC & Helwani show, former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said that his rivalry with Jon Jones would probably never end.

The show’s co-host Ariel Helwani suggested that despite Daniel Cormier now having retired, Jon Jones is perhaps the only person who still brings out a different side of DC.

Helwani said that Jones has the tendency of bringing out Cormier’s aggressive side, to which DC agreed.

Additionally, Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani spoke about the former not paying enough attention to grammar in his tweets against Jon Jones. Cormier added that he’s usually angry when he tweets against Jones, which is why he doesn’t really pay much attention to any grammatical errors.

Furthermore, Cormier explained that he could not understand how Jones claims to be innocent despite being involved in several Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) controversies.

Daniel Cormier also said that it’s rather surprising how Jon Jones’ supporters agree with Jones and repeat his lies in the public realm. Cormier stated –

“It is what it is. I still can’t stand the guy. And retired (or) not retired, I seem him publicly, I’ll probably still get into it. It’s just the way it is.”

“He (Jon Jones) just su**s. He just brings down your energy...And you know what, I took four showers! That day, I took four showers in the back. I felt so dirty and grimy. I’m like, ‘ugh, once again his stench is on me’. Like, I don’t want it.”

“You know he also smells too. Like in the cage, he smells really, really bad…He smells really bad. His breath is bad and his armpits stink. Yeah, he’s bad. He smells. Ask (former Jon Jones opponent) Anthony Smith and those guys. He (Jones) smells.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

DC on Jon Jones: Like, In the cage, he smells really, really bad.#DCandHelwani pic.twitter.com/yH9pOMAQVV — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) November 23, 2020

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 3 – Will the trilogy matchup ever happen?

Daniel Cormier faced Jon Jones twice in the past, losing to Jones on both occasions. However, the second loss was eventually overturned to a No Contest (NC) owing to Jones testing positive for banned PEDs.

The Cormier vs. Jones trilogy fight was one of the most awaited matchups in MMA history, which, unfortunately, never came to fruition.

Daniel Cormier retired from MMA after losing via unanimous decision to Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight title fight in August of this year.

That said, many in the MMA world have suggested that Cormier could return for one last fight against archrival Jon Jones.