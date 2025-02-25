"I would sue you if that was not true" - Joe Rogan's no-holds-barred rant on the Anthony Fauci-AIDS controversy

Popular MMA commentator Joe Rogan recently had Hollywood icon Woody Harrelson over in his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. The two got to talking about Robert 'Bobby' Kennedy Jr, known to his supporters as 'RFK Jr'. Kennedy Jr is the current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, as nominated by 47th U.S. President Donald Trump.

RFK Jr. is known for his strong stance against vaccines and has openly criticized their use throughout history. One of his most popular books, The Real Anthony Fauci, was mentioned by Rogan as the book that opened his eyes toward the truth in what RFK Jr. was saying:

"I read his [Kennedy's] book and I was like, 'If this book isn't real, why isn't he getting sued? If it's not real? If all these things he's saying about Anthony Fauci during the AIDS crisis, if that's not true, why is he not getting sued?' I would sue the f*ck out of him if he lied about me and said I was vaccinating foster kids with experimental drugs that were killing them. I would sue you, if that was not true."

Anthony Fauci is a scientist and immunologist who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades. He was also the chief medical advisor to the president under the Biden administration from 2021 to 2022. In 2008, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work on global AIDS relief, PEPFAR.

Check out Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson's comments on 'RFK Jr' and Anthony Fauci below:

Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson talk about the legalization of weed in the U.S.

Being two known advocates of the benefits of marijuana consumption, Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson inevitably talked about the legalization of weed use in the U.S. Both Rogan and Harrelson reside in the state of Texas where it's still illegal to consume marijuana recreationally.

Harrelson says that Texas is such a great state that it should legalize weed. In reply, Rogan said:

"Well, the whole country should be legal. The idea that, 'America the Land of the Free', criminalizes the use of a plant that's never killed anybody is f*cking crazy."

Harrelson said:

"It's legislating morality. And it's an odd morality anyway. Because most people believe you should be able to smoke if you want."

Rogan then added that the morality that Harrelson was talking about was based on 1930s propaganda created to profit from the criminalization of cannabis. He deems it "really crazy" that this propaganda is still working nearly a hundred years since it started.

Check out the conversation below:

