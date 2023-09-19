"I couldn't take it anymore" - Tyson Fury reveals he tried paying his way out of Netflix show halfway through

Tyson Fury and Netflix recently collaborated on a series that follows the WBC heavyweight champion around in his personal life and at home with his family, including his father, brother, wife, and six children. The 'Gypsy King' welcomed his seventh child on September 18.

At Home With The Furys released in August this year and was well-received by the online streaming platform's viewers.

In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, Fury spoke about binge watching the show in a go and all the various numbers behind the show's success.

“I watched it all when it dropped, straight away at first date. I watched all nine episodes one after the other. We was very happy with the way it all turned out. Very good. It was number one for two weeks, it’s been number one in ten countries for a month. It’s unbelievable... It’s the biggest viewed TV show they’ve ever done in the UK... The old fat bald-headed man has now done the biggest Netflix series in the UK has ever had. It was real. Everything I do is real."

Fury also responded to a rumored quote about him trying to get out of filming for the series and joked that he was glad about going throught with it.

"So watching myself on TV, hard times, good times, bad times, it’s all about who I am. And it’s been well received. I did [try to leave filming halfway], I wanted to get rid of the film. I couldn’t take it anymore. It was too much. It was overwhelming for me so I tried to pay my way out of it but I couldn’t. So we persevered and got through it and in the end I was happy I didn’t pay my way out because it turned out to be a number one hit.”

Tyson Fury sides with Daniel Dubois in controversial decision against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury weighed in on the controversy surrounding Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight title defence against Daniel Dubois.

In the same interview with Queensberry Promotions, Fury stated that the fifth-round strike from Dubois was legal and that his compatriot should have been the reigning champion.

“But we all know that that wasn’t a low blow," said Fury. "Usyk got beat fair and square. He lost by a knockout. Knockout for a body shot. It crippled him. And I just feel heartly, heartly sorry for Daniel because he should be the unified champion right now and on course to fight me for his biggest payday his life will ever see." [10:30 - 10:50]

Tyson Fury is preparing to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing match on October 28.

Check out Tyson Fury's full comments in the interview below: