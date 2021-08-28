"I didn't take steroids like you did" - Tyron Woodley suspects Jake Paul is taking PEDs to 'raise his level'

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul participated in a Showtime “Face 2 Face” interview hosted by Ariel Helwani.

A recurring theme in the interview was Tyron Woodley suggesting that Jake Paul has been taking banned steroids/PEDs to raise his level for competing against an elite fighter like Woodley. Later in the interview, the topic was broached once again. Paul stated:

“Yeah, I was just wondering like, what are you gonna do to fix your fatigue issues, you know, especially since you’re gonna be coming in with more weight?”

This was when Tyron Woodley once again accused Jake Paul of steroid use. Woodley hit back at Jake Paul talking about his fatigue issues and said:

“I didn’t take steroids like you did. So, I guess run, treadmill, cardio.”

Jake Paul then emphasized that Tyron Woodley is accusing him of something that they’re already getting drug-tested for.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley went from talking speed bumps to steroid acne bumps

Tyron Woodley feels Jake Paul (above) has acne bumps due to steroid use

The steroid accusations started flying early in the interview when Jake Paul claimed that Tyron Woodley is simply a speed bump in his path. In response to this, Woodley stated:

“Speed is what you’re gonna see. Bumps is what you’re gonna have when you leave out of that ring. You’re gonna see speed. Speaking of bumps, those little bumps you have on your face kind of alarm me. You wouldn’t be happening to be taking PEDs, are you?”

Jake Paul fired back by suggesting that Tyron Woodley was building excuses, so that if Woodley loses, he could later claim that Paul won because of the PEDs.

Tyron Woodley reiterated that the acne bumps on Jake Paul’s face could be the result of Paul using banned PEDs. Woodley even alluded to a few people in Paul’s camp being PED users. T-Wood also pointed out that Paul is enraged – alluding to steroid rage – a symptom of excessive steroid usage.

‘The Chosen One’ proceeded to ask Jake Paul whether he’s on steroids. Paul replied by saying that he isn’t. Additionally, Woodley revealed that he finds it flattering to see opponents taking steroids to rise to his level. Woodley then claimed that he doesn’t care if Jake Paul is on PEDs and emphasized that Paul is getting knocked out regardless.

The professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take place on August 29th, 2021.

